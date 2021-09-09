Rain, Heavy At Times Today & Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly cross the state today and tonight then push to our east Friday morning. Plan on periods of rain throughout the day, some of which will fall heavily at times especially in any embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures today will be cooler due to the clouds and rain with highs in the 60s to near 70°. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our south and ride northward along the front tonight which will continue the rain, heavily at times, through the nighttime hours as well. As the cold front slides to our east Friday morning, the rain is expected to taper off from west to east during the morning followed by brightening skies as we head through the afternoon. By the time the rain winds down Friday, storm total rainfall will average 1″-2″ for most spots with areas along and to the south and east of I-95 potentially seeing totals up to 3″. Drier weather will arrive in time for the weekend as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see a fantastic day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front is forecast to move through on Sunday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it but a few showers can’t be ruled out as the front moves through especially across northern areas. Temperatures on Sunday will run mainly in the low to mid-70s.

Today: Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Morning rain tapering off from west to east then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible mainly north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

