Rain Becoming Steadier & Heavier This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly cross the state later today through tonight then push to our east Friday morning. Showers are expected to become a more widespread, steadier and heavier rain this afternoon and evening as the front moves in and low pressure, riding along the cold front, approaches from the south. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop will produce heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Low pressure will continue to ride northward along the front as we head into the night tonight which will keep the steady rain going through the nighttime hours, falling heavily at times. Rainfall could cause some minor flooding issues especially in poor drainage areas. Ponding on roadways could lead to hydroplaning issues too so use caution if you have travel plans. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.

As the cold front slides to our east Friday morning, the rain is expected to gradually taper off from west to east during the morning followed by brightening skies as we head through the afternoon. By the time the rain winds down Friday, storm total rainfall will average 1″-2″ for most spots with areas along and to the south and east of I-95 expected to see totals of 2″-3″ with locally higher amounts of 3″-4″ possible.

Drier weather will arrive in time for the weekend as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see a fantastic day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front is forecast to move through on Sunday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it but a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as the front moves through especially across northern areas. Temperatures on Sunday will run mainly in the low to mid-70s. High pressure returns to bring us another nice day Monday with sunshine and highs near 70°.

Rest of Today: Periods of rain becoming steadier and heavier this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 67°-72°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows between 56°-62°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Rain tapering off from west to east during the morning and early afternoon then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible mainly north. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

