Penobscots close youth program, day care amid COVID-19 surge
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Penobscot Nation is suspending its youth program and day care at week’s end as the tribe grapples with the surge of COVID-19.
Chief Kirk Francis wrote in the letter to the community that he hopes the changes are temporary.
Two weeks ago, leaders from the Penobscot Nation Health Department said during a virtual town hall that the tribal vaccination rate was between 33% and 45%, far below the statewide average.
Francis encouraged tribal members to get vaccinated.
