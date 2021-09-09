Penobscots close youth program, day care amid COVID-19 surge

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Penobscot Nation is suspending its youth program and day care at week’s end as the tribe grapples with the surge of COVID-19.

Chief Kirk Francis wrote in the letter to the community that he hopes the changes are temporary.

Two weeks ago, leaders from the Penobscot Nation Health Department said during a virtual town hall that the tribal vaccination rate was between 33% and 45%, far below the statewide average.

Francis encouraged tribal members to get vaccinated.

