Advertisement

Penobscots close youth program, day care amid COVID-19 surge

Francis encouraged tribal members to get vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Penobscot Nation is suspending its youth program and day care at week’s end as the tribe grapples with the surge of COVID-19.

Chief Kirk Francis wrote in the letter to the community that he hopes the changes are temporary.

Two weeks ago, leaders from the Penobscot Nation Health Department said during a virtual town hall that the tribal vaccination rate was between 33% and 45%, far below the statewide average.

Francis encouraged tribal members to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
Northport crash kills one.
One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Northport
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate
The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to...
Maine hospitals filled with unvaccinated patients

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
New skatepark opens in Bangor
New skatepark opens in Bangor
The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a progressive group, says more than 22,000 Mainers have...
Progressive group estimates up to 95K Mainers impacted by end of federal unemployment aid