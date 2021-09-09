Advertisement

Passy Pete says Belfast headed for six more weeks of summer

The "clairvoyant crustacean" chose from two scrolls.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The calendar says summer is ending in two weeks, but Belfast’s “clairvoyant crustacean” says otherwise.

The famous lobster “Passy Pete” made his seventh annual prediction on Monday, although there was no public gathering this year.

Pete was pulled from Penobscot Bay and chose between two scrolls indicating either an early winter or a late summer.

The scroll read:

“Belfast was once again hopping,

The tourists showed no signs of stopping.

Although Fall brings pumpkin addiction...

And it may seem like a contradiction...

Six more weeks of summer is my prediction!”

For more information on Passy Pete, you can visit the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.

