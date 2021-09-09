Advertisement

Nokomis JROTC leading mission to raise a flag on 14 of Maine’s tallest mountains on 9/11

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A United States flag will be raised on top of each of the 14 tallest mountains in Maine this Saturday in remembrance of those who died on September 11th, 20 years ago.

Members of the Nokomis Regional High School JROTC are participating in their second year of Operation Ascend to Remember.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Piper Hewins designed a collapsible flagpole to take with their group as they hike to the peak of Katahdin and raise the flag.

They also set up a website for other groups to volunteer to hike the other 13 mountains.

”Our mission is to have all 14 mountains in Maine over 4000 feet covered with a flag raised at noon, to stand vigil and have a moment of silence.” says Cadet LTC Faith Foxworthy, Battalion Commander of Nokomis JROTC.

“That hard hike, you’re feeling your legs burn and you’re really kind of understanding to the best of your ability what those first responders went through.” added Cadet 2nd Lt. Hewins.

At this time all 14 mountains have a group pledged to hike.

You can find more information on their Facebook page and website.

