Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks

Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday the Maine CDC shows 10 schools are currently in outbreak status.

That’s three or more cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah says these outbreaks are evidence of community transmission and has hope actions taken now can keep kids in school in the long run.

“We hope that because of the quick and aggressive measures that schools have taken, these initial cases that were diagnosed and detected will be just that, initial cases, and not necessarily be fountains for transmission,” said Shah.

He adds the expectation remains that in person education will continue throughout the school year.

The Maine CDC has devoted a team to deal specifically with schools as state officials say they recognize the importance of in person classroom education on students’ ability to learn.

