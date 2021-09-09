Maine businesses receive $7.4 million from USDA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U-S Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7 million in several businesses to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure.

This is part of a nationwide commitment to lower energy costs in rural communities.

Seven Maine businesses - including in Camden and Whitefield - received grants for solar-based infrastructure.

All together, those projects will generate enough energy to power 17 homes, and save more than $16,000 a year.

Augusta Road Bowdoin Solar LLC received a $7.3 million loan for a new solar project.

USDA officials say the investments help the Maine economy and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

