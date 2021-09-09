Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A surge of COVID-19 cases at Hermon High and Middle Schools are prompting the district to switch to remote learning.

A letter from the superintendent states there are 13 cases at Hermon Middle School and 21 cases at the high school.

As a result, there is no school Friday for those in grades 5 through 12.

Then beginning Monday, those students will attend virtual classes.

According to the superintendent, a return to in-person learning will take place the following Monday, September 20th.

Hermon’s elementary school will remain in regular sessions.

School officials are meeting Thursday to determine whether after-school activities can continue.

The full statement can be viewed via the link below.

https://www.hhs.hermon.net/article/530889?org=hsd

