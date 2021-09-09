Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A surge of COVID-19 cases at Hermon High and Middle Schools are prompting the district to switch to remote learning.
A letter from the superintendent states there are 13 cases at Hermon Middle School and 21 cases at the high school.
As a result, there is no school Friday for those in grades 5 through 12.
Then beginning Monday, those students will attend virtual classes.
According to the superintendent, a return to in-person learning will take place the following Monday, September 20th.
Hermon’s elementary school will remain in regular sessions.
School officials are meeting Thursday to determine whether after-school activities can continue.
The full statement can be viewed via the link below.
https://www.hhs.hermon.net/article/530889?org=hsd
