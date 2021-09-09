Advertisement

Heavy Rain Through Friday Morning. Flooding Will Be Possible

By Curt Olson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level trough positioned over the Great Lakes and a cold front stalled out over Maine is helping to direct tropical moisture into the region. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected this evening through Friday morning with some of the heaviest rainfall expected after midnight. There will be areas that could have rainfall rates of 1″ per hour and could lead to areas of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Friday due to the potential of heavy rain. The axis of highest rainfall amounts looks to be positioned in a line from Rockland to Bangor to Lincoln and Houlton. Areas immediately east and west of this line could see rainfall totals around 3-4″. Elsewhere, most will see totals averaging around 1-2″. If travelling this evening use extreme caution as heavy rain will reduce visibility making any flooding difficult to see, and ponding will be likely on many roadways. Lows tonight will drop down into the 50s & 60s.

Heavy rain will bring a potential of localized flooding through Friday morning.
Heavy rain will bring a potential of localized flooding through Friday morning.(WABI)
Heaviest rainfall expected along and east of I-95 which is also where best potential of...
Heaviest rainfall expected along and east of I-95 which is also where best potential of flooding will be.(WABI)
Heaviest rainfall expected from Rockland to Bangor up towards Houlton where 3-4" will be...
Heaviest rainfall expected from Rockland to Bangor up towards Houlton where 3-4" will be possible. Other locations will average around 1-2".(WABI)

The rain will push east by mid to late morning on Friday and the rest of the day will remain dry with increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs will be heading for the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another area of high pressure will bring us a quiet weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through by Sunday evening, but the front will be lacking moisture so a few isolated showers will be possible.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 50 s& 60s with a WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain moves to the east and will be followed by increasing sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few late day showers will be possible.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Northport crash kills one.
One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Northport
Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate

Latest News

Heavy Rain Expect Through Friday Morning
A slow moving cold front will cross the state today and tonight bringing quite a bit of rain to...
Rain Becoming Steadier & Heavier This Afternoon & Evening
A slow moving cold front will cross the state today and tonight bringing quite a bit of rain to...
Rain, Heavy At Times Today & Tonight
First Alert Weather
Periods Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Thursday Into Friday Morning