Heavy Rain Through Friday Morning. Flooding Will Be Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level trough positioned over the Great Lakes and a cold front stalled out over Maine is helping to direct tropical moisture into the region. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected this evening through Friday morning with some of the heaviest rainfall expected after midnight. There will be areas that could have rainfall rates of 1″ per hour and could lead to areas of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Friday due to the potential of heavy rain. The axis of highest rainfall amounts looks to be positioned in a line from Rockland to Bangor to Lincoln and Houlton. Areas immediately east and west of this line could see rainfall totals around 3-4″. Elsewhere, most will see totals averaging around 1-2″. If travelling this evening use extreme caution as heavy rain will reduce visibility making any flooding difficult to see, and ponding will be likely on many roadways. Lows tonight will drop down into the 50s & 60s.

Heavy rain will bring a potential of localized flooding through Friday morning. (WABI)

Heaviest rainfall expected along and east of I-95 which is also where best potential of flooding will be. (WABI)

Heaviest rainfall expected from Rockland to Bangor up towards Houlton where 3-4" will be possible. Other locations will average around 1-2". (WABI)

The rain will push east by mid to late morning on Friday and the rest of the day will remain dry with increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs will be heading for the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another area of high pressure will bring us a quiet weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through by Sunday evening, but the front will be lacking moisture so a few isolated showers will be possible.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 50 s& 60s with a WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain moves to the east and will be followed by increasing sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few late day showers will be possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

