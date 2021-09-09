Advertisement

Guitars for Vets Bangor chapter performs at CBOC

Six guitarists and a singer gathered to perform “Where Were You” by Alan Jackson.
Guitars for Vets.
Guitars for Vets.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of Guitars for Vets performed this morning at the Bangor Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The group is a non profit that uses the healing power of music to help soldiers cope with PTSD.

Jay Kerecman, the chapter coordinator, says a lot of people are hurting right now and they wanted to pay their respects as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches.

”That song and the veterans singing it certainly reminds me of what I was going through at the time and what happened that day and all the heartache since. It’s hard to say exactly but it is very emotional, said Bradley Bouton, Nurse Manager.

“This is suicide prevention awareness month. If you, someone you love, someone you care for is having trouble, there’s a suicide prevention crisis line, you can find it on the VA web page, you can find it on the VA Facebook page, you can find it on Guitars for Vets page,” Kerecman said.

Jay Kerecman wants to call attention to the estimated 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.

The phone number for the veterans crisis line is 1-800-273-8255

