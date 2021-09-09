Emergency Preparedness Expo to be held in Bangor Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Maine Emergency Preparedness Expo is set for Saturday at the Cross Center in Bangor.

This year’s expo theme is Honoring the Past and Preparing for the Future, as it takes place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event for education, networking, and emergency preparedness information.

Exhibitors from around the state are highlighting things like household preparedness, fire protection, and off-grid living.

”Well our biggest difficulty is usually convincing people that we have disasters, we’ve been in one for a year and a half now, so hopefully people are in that mindset that we can have disasters and that we can do things to be better prepared for it,” said Dale Rowley, the director of the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency.

A 9/11 memorial service is scheduled to take place in front of the Cross Center at 1 p.m. with a guest speaker.

Northern Light Health will also provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants them.

The event goes from 9 am to 3 pm.

