COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care and on ventilators reached a record high in Maine on Thursday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 193 people hospitalized, with 74 in the ICU and 38 on ventilators. There were 43 ICU beds available statewide.

One month ago, 47 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Twenty-three were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators.

The recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations is being fueled by the delta variant and is hitting unvaccinated Mainers the hardest, according to state health officials.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators are unvaccinated.

MaineHealth reported on Wednesday that of the 25 people in the ICU at Maine Medical Center, 19 were not vaccinated.

Health officials said the increased hospitalizations are putting a strain on the state’s hospitals and health care workers.

MaineHealth said it has had to delay non-urgent surgeries and procedures for some patients so it could move resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

