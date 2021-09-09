Climate activists gather to call for action

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Public health advocates in Maine are highlighting the need to address the growing unpredictability of extreme weather patterns.

State Representative Genevieve McDonald of Stonington joined two climate advocates today in Bangor to address the call to action.

They say Maine has experienced one of the fastest rates of warming of any ocean ecosystem.

Speakers today called on Congress and representative Jared Golden to support the Build Back Better Budget and make significant investments in clean energy.

Kathleen Meil with Maine Conservation Voters says there are two ways to approach this.

One is to set a number and say we’ll do what we can within that.

”The other is to look at the scope of the crisis and the challenge we face and say what does it take to protect livelihoods, protect our future, protect our climate, and how do we make that happen. That second path is the one that I think we all are very firmly behind and hope that Representative Golden and the rest of Congress will as well,” said Meil.

Representative McDonald spoke specifically to the impact climate change is having on Maine’s fishing industries.

She says the warming of our oceans threatens Mainers who make a living off the water and small businesses across the state.

