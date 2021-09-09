Brewer Public Safety displays two pieces of the World Trade Center

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Public Safety building is home to two structural beams from the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

One in the museum, and the other suspended over the fire department.

A powerful display for any first responder that reflects the sacrifices made by so many that day 20 years ago.

“I was working the midnight shift for the City of Brewer the night before. I think I got out of work at 7 in the morning, and I was sleeping when the first plane hit the tower. My wife woke me up,” said Jason Moffitt, Director of Brewer Public Safety.

The City of Brewer was gifted these along with many other police and fire departments around the country.

TV5 was in New York City in 2008 to watch Brewer first responders bring home this piece of history.

“The architects of the building made an arrangement with the Port Authority in New York City and arranged to have some of these artifacts brought up. We actually drove down to the Port Authority. It was a Brewer Police Sergeant and a Fire Captain and they escorted these back. Another city building there is a piece of the siding that had melted,” said Moffitt.

These beams are a constant reminder to anyone who sees them.

“We’ll it’s an honor. It definitely keeps the memory front and center. These are things we see everyday when we come into work,” said Moffitt.

A flag in the museum also bares the names of all 2,977 lives lost on that day.

“You know when this happened, I was very early in my law enforcement career. Something I still think about everyday,” said Moffitt.

