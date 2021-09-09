Alfond Center for Health receiving over $600,000 to expand telehealth services

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Center for Health in Augusta is getting more than $600,000 to help to expand their telehealth services.

The funding was awarded through the US Federal Communication Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Both Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said in a statement that telehealth services have been a lifeline to patients and providers during the pandemic, ensuring that people can continue to receive quality health care from home.

We’re told this funding will equip providers at the center with all-in-one workstations capable of video conferencing and remote patient monitoring devices.

