Alfond Center for Health receiving over $600,000 to expand telehealth services

Both Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said in a statement that telehealth services have been a lifeline to patients and providers during the pandemic, ensuring that people can continue to receive quality health care from home.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Center for Health in Augusta is getting more than $600,000 to help to expand their telehealth services.

The funding was awarded through the US Federal Communication Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

We’re told this funding will equip providers at the center with all-in-one workstations capable of video conferencing and remote patient monitoring devices.

