9/11: 20 years later

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

It’s an event that reshaped the country and how Americans lived.

TV5 spoke with people about how they remember that tragic day and what followed.

“I was in seventh grade,” recalled Rockland native Leslie Rogers.

“Saw it on TV,” said Brewer resident Carolyn Crosby. “I saw the, not the first plane, but the second plane went into the second building.”

“I was absolutely shocked that it occurred,” added Joe Genco.

“I went home to check on my wife and kids, and then I actually came into the WABI Studio,” said psychologist Dr. David Prescott. He spoke with WABI viewers that night about what happened and how to process it.

“Everybody was very anxious and very stressed, and I remember having the same feeling, and then thinking, okay, I got to go in now and try to, to keep my own head level, and talk to people in a way that will help them through the day,” he recalled.

“I remember being really distraught over the whole thing,” said Genco. “You know, you lose 3,000 people to some religious fanatics, I mean that opens your eyes, you know.”

“Made you wonder if people would get back on planes again after that hijacking,” said Brewer resident Mike Crosby. “That was just so bad.”

“You know, everybody was a little nervous of planes crashing and that’s all you know really at that age,” said Rogers.

20 years removed, this is the world children have grown up in. Prescott says that differs from the generations before.

“It’s to some degree an awareness of how you’ve grown up with the impact of terrorism, and a vulnerability as a country that was probably not present for generations before,” he said. “There’s something about having grown up with all the things that happened after September 11th. The airport security checkpoint is a really good example. We didn’t have that a long time ago, and I think there’s a whole generation of people who’ve just grown up with a sense that nobody is immune from these large scale events that can disrupt and impact your life in a really significant way.”

From the tragedy, many recall the way the nation reacted.

“I think that for a lot of people who were able to remember that, the unity that you felt as a country is something that we, we wish we could get back to,” said Prescott.

“People were very unified at that point,” said Genco. “And it is, you know It’s distressing now that there’s, you know, so much discord in the country. It’s really quite, quite appalling really. We can’t agree on anything, basically.”

When it comes to trying to educate someone who didn’t live through it about the gravity of the event, Prescott says it’s best practice to talk about how it impacted you.

“My advice to people is usually don’t try to ram something down somebody’s throat. The second thing I find is that communicating your own personal experience is a lot more powerful than trying to, if you will, make somebody understand something. So the goal of the communication becomes just say what you feel and what you know as articulately as you can, and that’s the goal, and let the other person do with it what they want. 9 times out of 10, the other person will begin to understand a little bit your experience, so you make the goal, I just want to say this, as perfectly as I can with my, what I know to be true. And then let other people do with it what they will. Usually they’re going to be right there with you. "

