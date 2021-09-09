623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 623 new cases of coronavirus according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also five more deaths associated with the virus - two residents each in Penobscot and Knox counties and one resident from York County.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

134 new cases just in Penobscot County.

58 in Kennebec County, 48 in Waldo County, 34 in Somerset County and 30 in Hancock County.

63.63% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,804 new doses were administered. A total of 1,664,329 doses were given out in Maine, to date.

All 16 counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

13 counties have high levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Washington, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties have substantial levels.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.