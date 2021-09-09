Advertisement

623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

67 patients in critical care, 32 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 623 new cases of coronavirus according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also five more deaths associated with the virus - two residents each in Penobscot and Knox counties and one resident from York County.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

134 new cases just in Penobscot County.

58 in Kennebec County, 48 in Waldo County, 34 in Somerset County and 30 in Hancock County.

63.63% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,804 new doses were administered. A total of 1,664,329 doses were given out in Maine, to date.

All 16 counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

13 counties have high levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Washington, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties have substantial levels.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
Northport crash kills one.
One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Northport
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate
The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to...
Maine hospitals filled with unvaccinated patients

Latest News

In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
New skatepark opens in Bangor
New skatepark opens in Bangor
The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a progressive group, says more than 22,000 Mainers have...
Progressive group estimates up to 95K Mainers impacted by end of federal unemployment aid
Luis Tiant and Keith Foulke visited.
Red Sox legends stop by Waterville YMCA/Boys & Girls Club