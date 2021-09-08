Advertisement

Volunteers in Unity plant thousands of flags ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Each flag represents one life lost on that day 20 years ago.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers around Unity are taking turns all week with creating a special visual ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

They are planting 2,977 flags in front of the fire department.

Over the past two decades, we have asked each other, where were you on 9/11?

As the years pass, fewer people have that story.

These volunteers are encouraging folks to share theirs to help remember that day and the lives that were lost.

”One fifth of the population wasn’t even born. I was in college. I was living right on Depot Street in Unity when the first plane hit,” said Melanie Cole, a volunteer.

“I was actually in New York State in the Syracuse region doing some reset work in some lumber yards and hardware stores. We got to go into a back room of that store and watch it happen live on a television set,” said Brian Black, Owner of Mac’s Hardware.

A ceremony will take place Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Unity Fire Department with a number of guest speakers and the unveiling of their hard work.

