Sunshine, Breezy & Warm This Afternoon, Rain Likely Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our pleasant late summer weather will continue through the remainder of the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will move in especially over northern and western parts of the state later this afternoon and evening as a slow moving cold front approaches. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s inland while coastal areas stay a bit cooler due to the southerly breeze off the ocean, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. The aforementioned cold front is forecast to move into Western Maine late tonight and early Thursday. Showers associated with the front will spread into the state mainly after midnight tonight. It will remain mild tonight with lows only dropping to the low to mid-60s for most spots.

The cold front will slowly cross the state Thursday and Thursday night then push to our east Friday morning. Plan on periods of rain throughout the day Thursday, some of which will fall heavily at times especially in any embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures Thursday will be cooler due to the clouds and rain with highs in the 60s to near 70°. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our south and ride northward along the front Thursday night which will continue the rain, heavily at times, through the nighttime hours as well. As the cold front slides to our east Friday morning, the rain is expected to taper off from west to east during the morning followed by brightening skies as we head through the afternoon. By the time the rain winds down Friday, storm total rainfall will average 1″-2″ for most spots with areas along and to the south and east of I-95 potentially seeing totals up to 3″.

A slow moving cold front will bring us periods of rain for Thursday and Thursday night. The rain is expected to fall heavily at times with most locations averaging 1"-2" of rain by noontime Friday. Areas along and to the south and east of I-95 could see 2"-3". (WABI)

Drier weather will arrive in time for the weekend as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see a fantastic day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front is forecast to move through on Sunday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it but a few showers can’t be ruled out as the front moves through especially across northern areas. Temperatures on Sunday will run mainly in the low to mid-70s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 71°-79°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Showers developing mainly after midnight. Lows between 59°-65°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible mainly north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

