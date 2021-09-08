Advertisement

Sugarloaf Mountain to host MAXXIS mountain bike race

Precursor to future World Cup event
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Sugarloaf Mountain is hosting the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup Enduro Series Box Showdown on Sunday.

For Ethan Austin and the rest of the staff, it’s a chance to have a sneak peek into the future of racing at Sugarloaf.

“The profile and the features that it offers are probably going to be unlike courses that these riders are riding elsewhere. These are also brand new trails that have been made specifically for this event and an Enduro World Cup event that we’re going to be hosting next year,” said Austin, Sugarloaf Director of Marketing.

Not only is the World Cup event on the horizon, but Austin added that there’s plans for a downhill mountain bike park to really showcase the layout that Sugarloaf has to offer.

