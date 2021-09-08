Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

