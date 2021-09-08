Positive COVID-19 test results reach all-time high for Northern Light Health

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Positive test results for COVID-19 have never been higher at Northern Light Health hospitals.

Dr. James Jarvis says for the past week, the positivity rate for tests run by Northern Light is 10.1%.

That is ahead of the state average.

Jarvis says there were times through the course of the pandemic where 1 to 3% positive rates were cause for alarm.

Northern Light is currently caring for 54 COVID positive patients.

“They’re starting to trend younger than we saw before, and they’re requiring a lot more critical care resources than we saw a year ago,” said Jarvis. “And what I mean by that is that these are individuals who are requiring high level intensive care, often they’re required two nurses for one patient, and that would be the opposite of what our typical staffing model would be.”

Jarvis says Northern Light is planning to bring back their swab and go testing availability.

That will start Thursday.

