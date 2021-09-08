Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test results reach all-time high for Northern Light Health

Positive test results for COVID-19 have never been higher at Northern Light Health hospitals.
Positive test results for COVID-19 have never been higher at Northern Light Health hospitals.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Positive test results for COVID-19 have never been higher at Northern Light Health hospitals.

Dr. James Jarvis says for the past week, the positivity rate for tests run by Northern Light is 10.1%.

That is ahead of the state average.

Jarvis says there were times through the course of the pandemic where 1 to 3% positive rates were cause for alarm.

Northern Light is currently caring for 54 COVID positive patients.

“They’re starting to trend younger than we saw before, and they’re requiring a lot more critical care resources than we saw a year ago,” said Jarvis. “And what I mean by that is that these are individuals who are requiring high level intensive care, often they’re required two nurses for one patient, and that would be the opposite of what our typical staffing model would be.”

Jarvis says Northern Light is planning to bring back their swab and go testing availability.

That will start Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Red and blue lights
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren
More than 1,000 local residents lost power.
Severe storms strike Glenburn

Latest News

Maine, like the rest of the nation, is feeling a strain on testing for COVID-19.
Demand outpacing supply for COVID-19 tests in Maine
The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to...
Maine hospitals filled with unvaccinated patients
Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing