Periods Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Thursday Into Friday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of the evening will remain on the quiet side. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and lows will drop into the 50s & 60s.

A cold front will start to move into western Maine just after midnight. This front will bring the threat of severe storms to western New England, but arrives too late in the night to bring a severe threat to Maine. Rain & thunderstorms will be likely on and off for most of Thursday. The front will slowly move across the region and stall out over parts of central & Downeast. This will allow moisture from our south to move northwards along the front bringing some locations the potential of moderate to heavy rain which could lead to areas of flooding. Locations from Augusta up to Dover-Foxcroft and extending to Presque Isle and east of that line can expect to see the heaviest rain & highest rainfall totals. Some spots could see 1.5″ to over 2.5″ once the front clears the region early Friday morning.

Rainfall totals from Augusta to Dover-Foxcroft extending to Presque Isle and areas east of that line can expect training showers & storms which will create rainfall totals upwards of 2-3". Some localized flooding will be possible. (WABI)

Thursday will not only have periods of rain, but it will be cloudy with highs reaching into the upper 60s & low 70s. Dew points will reach the mid 60s giving it a humid feel.

The cold front will exit to our east by Friday morning with still some eastern counties picking up some additional rainfall. Once the rain clears, skies will brighten into the afternoon and highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Another area of high pressure will bring us a quiet weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through by Sunday evening, but the front will be lacking moisture so a few isolated showers will be possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with some areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph. Some showers will arrive into the west after midnight.

THURSDAY: Showers & storms associated with a cold front will produce areas of moderate to heavy rain. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Dew points will be in the mid 60s giving it a sticky feel. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers followed by increasing sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few late day showers will be possible.

