One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Northport

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed and two people were sent to the hospital after a three-car crash in Northport.

Emergency responders were called to Atlantic Highway just before 11 Tuesday morning.

Waldo County Sheriff’s deputies say 69-year-old Brenda Bonin of Northport died at the scene.

We’re told a truck operated by 68-year-old Robert Richard of Belfast hit Bonin’s vehicle as it made a left hand turn into a driveway.

Bonin’s vehicle was propelled into the opposite lane and struck by a third vehicle.

The woman driving the third vehicle and its passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Richard did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash.

State police were called in to help reconstruct the scene.

The investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash is ongoing.

