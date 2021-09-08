Officials investigating Tuesday train derailment in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating what caused a train to derail as it passed through Brewer Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 at the State Street railroad crossing by the Penobscot Bridge.

As you can see here in the video, crews were there working on the train Wednesday morning.

Brewer Police tell us State Street was closed until just before 7 last night while repairs were being made.

Center Street and Jordan Street remained closed until today.

All streets are back open now as they continue to determine a cause and work on the site.

