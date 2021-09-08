Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Officials say Northern Light has around 12,000 employees in total.

To date, they say 35 have left their job following the announcement of the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Another 100 have indicated they plan to do so.

100 employees report they are somewhere in the vaccination process.

Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Bolin says the largest group they are working with now is the roughly one thousand employees that haven’t made their plans clear.

“We continue to work with them, in particular, to identify what concerns they might have to try to provide clinical experts such as Dr. Jarvis or infectious disease professionals and others to provide information to them to answer the questions that they have,” said Bolin. “And it really is in many cases a one on one conversation.”

Bolin said the hope is the four week extension from the Mills Administration on when enforcement of the mandate goes into effect coupled with the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and over will tip the scale for those considering what to do.

