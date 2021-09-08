Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
Red and blue lights
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is...
Biden pushes economic agenda as Dems battle price
IN THE LAST TWO YEARS, POLAND SPRING AND HARTT TRANSPORTATION HAVE DONATED AROUND 80,000 BOTTLES.
Hope for Homeless and Poland Spring donates thousands of water bottles to help homeless community in Bangor
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital