Maine’s recreational pot shops top $10M in sales in August

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s recreational marijuana shops have topped $10 million in sales for the first time, with out-of-state visitors possibly contributing to the surge.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy says the state’s adult-use retailers sold $10.2 million worth of marijuana products in August as sales continue to grow since last fall when the first stores opened.

Nine new stores opened in last month for a total of 53 stores, 24 manufacturing facilities and 47 cultivation sites.

And the industry is still growing.

All told, 185 stores are in various stages of the approval process.

