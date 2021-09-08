Advertisement

Maine marijuana sales set another new record

For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.
For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Sales of adult use marijuana in Maine topped $10 million for the first time in August.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports there were about 134,000 transactions in August for $10,220,445 in sales.

That generated $1,022,175 in sales tax revenue.

Sales have surged this summer, jumping from just under $6.5 million in June.

For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.

