Maine marijuana sales set another new record

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Sales of adult use marijuana in Maine topped $10 million for the first time in August.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports there were about 134,000 transactions in August for $10,220,445 in sales.

That generated $1,022,175 in sales tax revenue.

Sales have surged this summer, jumping from just under $6.5 million in June.

For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.

