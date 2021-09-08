Advertisement

Maine hospitals filled with unvaccinated patients

The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to...
The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to delay surgeries.(Kyle Green | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to delay surgeries.

The head of the Maine CDC says those delays are because of unvaccinated Mainers.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are around 300,000 eligible residents that are not vaccinated.

He says for those who are choosing not to get the vaccine and feel it is their personal decision that doesn’t impact others, that’s not true.

Shah says just look at Maine’s hospitals.

“I was on a call with leadership of hospitals across the state of Maine, and one by one, they all recounted how in their facilities their COVID units are filled with unvaccinated patients,” said Shah. “And their ICUs are filled almost uniformly with unvaccinated patients.”

Shah says as of Wdnesday in Maine, 187 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

67 are in an ICU and 32 are on a ventilator.

Only 42 critical care beds across the state are currently open.

