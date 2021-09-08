Advertisement

Hope for Homeless and Poland Spring donates thousands of water bottles to help homeless community in Bangor

In the last two years, Poland Spring and Hartt Transportation have donated around 80,000 bottles.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hope for Homeless and Poland Spring distributed around 40,000 water bottles to the homeless shelter and homeless community in Bangor Wednesday.

Hartt Transportation arrived at creative print services around 8am.

They donated their space to Hope for Homeless to store the water bottles before they were delivered.

In the last two years, Poland Spring and Hartt Transportation have donated around 80,000 bottles.

The Bity of Bangor provided Hope for Homeless with a $25,000 donation to get more.

Hope for Homeless is a local nonprofit run by Ann Sweeney and her husband.

Sweeney says she’s grateful for each grant they receive.

”Be glad you don’t see me when the truck door opens because I almost cry,” said Sweeney. “The first time I ever saw it, I was like, what? 40,000 bottles, what? Because I couldn’t figure out why I tried to predict how many. But to know that we’re helping the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, the Ramada Inn, the Hope House, and the In Between Shelter. There’s all these people being fed out the back of these shelters. These people are human beings.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their Facebook page.

