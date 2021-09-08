Group challenging legality of Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers rallies in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group challenging the legality of the Mills Administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers held two rallies Wednesday.

One took place in Broadway Park in Bangor, the other in Portland.

An attorney for the group, Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates, filed a lawsuit earlier this week on behalf of the alliance which is made up of lawmakers and several organizations.

He believes DHHS and the Maine CDC did not have authority to order the mandate.

Organizers of the rallies agree.

“I don’t know what your medical history is, what your family history is. I shouldn’t have the ability to tell you what product you have to take and vice versa. That same goes for the state,” said Tiffany Kreck of Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates.

Kreck says the alliance is not against the vaccine.

They believe in the freedom of choice.

Kreck says many health care workers she has spoken with say they will be leaving their jobs prior to October 1st.

Some already have.

She says some have chosen to get the vaccine but are still making the decision to leave.

