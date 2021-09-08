Advertisement

Group challenging legality of Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers rallies in Bangor

A group challenging the legality of the Mills Administration’s vaccine mandate for health care...
A group challenging the legality of the Mills Administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers held two rallies Wednesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group challenging the legality of the Mills Administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers held two rallies Wednesday.

One took place in Broadway Park in Bangor, the other in Portland.

An attorney for the group, Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates, filed a lawsuit earlier this week on behalf of the alliance which is made up of lawmakers and several organizations.

He believes DHHS and the Maine CDC did not have authority to order the mandate.

Organizers of the rallies agree.

“I don’t know what your medical history is, what your family history is. I shouldn’t have the ability to tell you what product you have to take and vice versa. That same goes for the state,” said Tiffany Kreck of Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates.

Kreck says the alliance is not against the vaccine.

They believe in the freedom of choice.

Kreck says many health care workers she has spoken with say they will be leaving their jobs prior to October 1st.

Some already have.

She says some have chosen to get the vaccine but are still making the decision to leave.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
Red and blue lights
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren

Latest News

The spread of the Delta variant is forcing some health care organizations across the state to...
Maine hospitals filled with unvaccinated patients
Positive test results for COVID-19 have never been higher at Northern Light Health hospitals.
Positive COVID-19 test results reach all-time high for Northern Light Health
Just over 90% of Northern Light Health employees have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Northern Light Health unsure of hundreds of employees COVID-19 vax plans ahead of mandate
Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths