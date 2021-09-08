Advertisement

Ellsworth Public Library encouraging library card sign-ups during month of September

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Public Library is encouraging new patrons to sign up for a library card during the month of September.

New card holders and folks who renew old cards that have been expired for more than a year will be entered into a raffle with prizes including a library tote bag and a library t-shirt, and a gift basket from Aroma Joes.

An Ellsworth Public Library card provides access to the library’s collection of books, movies, music, and magazines as well as all of its digital resources.

”It’s a back to school time, people are kind of getting back into their routines, so we encourage people to think about the library and what the library can offer,” said Director of Ellsworth Public Library Amy Wisehart. “We have a lot of great resources here. We’re also part of a state-wide consortium where you have access to more than six million statewide, and easy access to request those.”

Library cards at the Ellsworth Public Library are free to Ellsworth residents and those is some other surrounding towns as well.

For more information on how to get a library card, visit their website.

