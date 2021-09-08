Downeast family YMCA reduces after-school program enrollment following staffing issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Staffing issues at the Downeast Family Y-M-C-A in Ellsworth has forced the organization to reduce the number of children enrolled in after school programs.

The YMCA says one of its programs that usually has around 70 kids will only have 30 this fall while the childcare program has a waitlist of 120 children, all due to a lack of staff.

The YMCA says it has some applicants to fill some of the open positions for its after school programs, but they still have plenty of positions to fill.

“We’re looking for people that really care for children,” said Peter Farragher, CEO of the Downeast Family YMCA. “We do a lot of training. We do first aid and CPR for all our employees, so we’re looking for a good heart. If you have a good heart, we can train anybody.”

To fill out an application for any of the full or part-time positions available at the Downeast Family YMCA, go to their website.

