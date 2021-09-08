Advertisement

Demand outpacing supply for COVID-19 tests in Maine

Maine, like the rest of the nation, is feeling a strain on testing for COVID-19.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine, like the rest of the nation, is feeling a strain on testing for COVID-19.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says demand is outpacing supply at their lab.

The spread of the Delta variant and a need for supplies across the country are driving the delays in access.

“What that means for you is that you may have to wait longer than you wish or travel farther than you want in order to get a COVID-19 test right now,” reported Shah. “Depending on the type of test you take, it may take longer than average for your results to come back. More needs to be done to expand the availability of testing, and we are working on it.”

Shah says results at the Maine CDC lab are coming back on average in around 24 hours.

However, some are waiting for results from pharmacies for three days.

