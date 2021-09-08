Buckfield man arrested for the July 2020 murder of his infant daughter

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Buckfield man has been arrested and indicted for the murder of his infant daughter last July.

An Androscoggin Grand Jury returned an indictment for 27-year-old Trevor Averill, formerly of Turner, today.

He’s charged with depraved indifference murder and manslaughter.

Police said the investigation began in July 2020 where when Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Turner for a report of a two-month-old child in medical distress.

Deputies and other first responders performed CPR on the girl, who was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she later died.

State police say they worked with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department for the past 13 months.

Averill was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.