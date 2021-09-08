Bangor Planning Board discusses emergency shelter zoning change

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Planning Board held a highly-anticipated meeting tonight about a zoning change that could impact future emergency shelters in the area.

The change would allow for land in the Government & Institutional Services District to be used as emergency shelters. The shelters cannot exceed a capacity of 70.

The board says there are no current proposals for emergency shelters in the district.

The board took public comment for about an hour. To allow everyone the chance to speak, public comment will continue at the next meeting on September 21.

Most of the residents in attendance were not in favor of the zoning change.

The board did not vote on whether or not to recommend the change to City Council. They hope to vote on September 21, after public comment has ended.

Should more time for public comment still be necessary after that, the vote would be delayed further before going to City Council.

