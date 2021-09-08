Advertisement

Bangor hosts Rosh Hashanah celebration

Rabbi Darah Lerner says it's a time of personal reflection.
Rabbi Darah Lerner says it's a time of personal reflection.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, members of the Jewish community observed Tashlich today at Norumbega Park in Bangor.

Rabbi Darah Lerner of Congregation Beth El led the ceremony which marked the beginning of the Jewish New Year with a reflection.

Community members tossed bread crumbs into the Kenduskeag Stream to symbolize the casting away of sin.

Lerner says it’s a chance for personal evaluation.

“As part of the celebration, Jewish New Year has a lot of reflection to it,” Lerner said. “Who are we, what kind of person do we want to be, and it leads to the day of atonement, Yom Kippur. Then people were offered the opportunity to do their own personal questioning, reflections, and decide what they wanted to Tashlich, what they wanted to cast away.”

The Congregation is holding its services for the High Holidays virtually over Zoom this year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Bangor Planning Board to discuss zoning changes for emergency shelters
More than 1,000 local residents lost power.
Severe storms strike Glenburn

Latest News

The potential zoning change relates to future emergency shelters.
Bangor Planning Board discusses emergency shelter zoning change
Northport crash kills one.
One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Northport
Maine has been efficient in distributing money from rental assistance programs, staving off...
Maine’s fast distribution of rental aid staved off evictions
Holden Police Department
Police appreciation BBQ to be held for Holden law enforcement