Bangor hosts Rosh Hashanah celebration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, members of the Jewish community observed Tashlich today at Norumbega Park in Bangor.

Rabbi Darah Lerner of Congregation Beth El led the ceremony which marked the beginning of the Jewish New Year with a reflection.

Community members tossed bread crumbs into the Kenduskeag Stream to symbolize the casting away of sin.

Lerner says it’s a chance for personal evaluation.

“As part of the celebration, Jewish New Year has a lot of reflection to it,” Lerner said. “Who are we, what kind of person do we want to be, and it leads to the day of atonement, Yom Kippur. Then people were offered the opportunity to do their own personal questioning, reflections, and decide what they wanted to Tashlich, what they wanted to cast away.”

The Congregation is holding its services for the High Holidays virtually over Zoom this year.

