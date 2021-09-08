Advertisement

734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Numbers reflect four days of reporting due to holiday weekend
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccines rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccines rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 734 new cases of coronavirus in Maine in the last four days, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

6 more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot, Somerset, Aroostook, Hancock, Waldo and Lincoln counties.

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

103 new cases reported in Aroostook County. 92 each in Penobscot and Kennebec counties.

33 more in Somerset, 20 each in Waldo and Franklin counties, and 17 in Hancock.

68 patients are in critical care. 29 are on ventilators.

63.5% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,520 new doses were administered.

All 16 counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Eleven counties have high levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Washington, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and Oxford counties have substantial levels.

The Maine CDC is returning to weekly media briefings. They’ll take place every Wednesday at 2pm.

Those can be viewed live on our website and on TV5.

