734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Maine (WABI) - 734 new cases of coronavirus in Maine in the last four days, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

6 more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot, Somerset, Aroostook, Hancock, Waldo and Lincoln counties.

103 new cases reported in Aroostook County. 92 each in Penobscot and Kennebec counties.

33 more in Somerset, 20 each in Waldo and Franklin counties, and 17 in Hancock.

68 patients are in critical care. 29 are on ventilators.

63.5% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,520 new doses were administered.

All 16 counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Eleven counties have high levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Washington, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and Oxford counties have substantial levels.

The Maine CDC is returning to weekly media briefings. They’ll take place every Wednesday at 2pm.

