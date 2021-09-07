Advertisement

Wales man arrested on several charges after vehicle pursuit

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Wales man is behind bars after an aggressive driving incident led to his arrest on numerous other charges.

State Police first spotted 46-year-old Kirk Grover just after noon today on I-95 near Pittsfield.

They tell us a trooper noticed the vehicle for its false attachment of registration plates and its operator’s aggressive driving.

Grover did not stop when apprehended by police.

He then led them on a pursuit that ended at an intersection in Clinton, where Grover stopped on his own.

He was found to be out on bail conditions with active arrest warrants for theft, violation of bail, and home repair fraud.

He also had a suspended driver’s license and was driving a stolen vehicle from Auburn that police say he had taken for a test drive and never returned.

Grover is now at the Somerset County Jail facing several charges.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
63.35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Indoor mask wearing recommended for every Maine county
Red and blue lights
Vehicle pursuit and crash leave one with minor injuries in Fairfield Friday
Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend in Bar Harbor was foggy, but still as busy as ever.
A successful summer, but questions linger for Bar Harbor’s fall tourist season
They were found with more than 120 grams of crystal meth.
Two arrested on drug charges in Old Town
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
As an agricultural fair, there are lots of animals, and plenty of agriculturally focused...
Harmony Free Fair back for 73rd year