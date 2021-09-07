Wales man arrested on several charges after vehicle pursuit

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Wales man is behind bars after an aggressive driving incident led to his arrest on numerous other charges.

State Police first spotted 46-year-old Kirk Grover just after noon today on I-95 near Pittsfield.

They tell us a trooper noticed the vehicle for its false attachment of registration plates and its operator’s aggressive driving.

Grover did not stop when apprehended by police.

He then led them on a pursuit that ended at an intersection in Clinton, where Grover stopped on his own.

He was found to be out on bail conditions with active arrest warrants for theft, violation of bail, and home repair fraud.

He also had a suspended driver’s license and was driving a stolen vehicle from Auburn that police say he had taken for a test drive and never returned.

Grover is now at the Somerset County Jail facing several charges.

