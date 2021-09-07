Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Bangor Planning Board to discuss zoning changes for emergency shelters
Brothers Cannabis owners applying for permit for location on Broadway in Bangor

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
Under 500K without power in Louisiana
Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says