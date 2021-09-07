UMaine football preparing for trip to James Madison

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine football team debuted its 2021 season with a 34-24 loss, but players and coaches said there were some positives to take away against Delaware.

“Swarming to the ball. We all played together. It was the first time playing with new guys playing as a team. Going over mental stuff,” said Adrian Otero, senior linebacker.

It doesn’t get any easier with a trip down to No. 2 James Madison on deck, but coming back from a 17-point deficit shows the character of this team.

“We’ve definitely dealt with some adversity already. That’s a good thing. That’s what life and college football is, and our guys will be ready for it,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

The Black Bears said they can’t be intimidated by the high standards of the James Madison program.

“Treat it like the next opponent. It’s all about us and how we prepare,” said Jamehl Wiley, senior defensive lineman.

“If you make it all about your opponent, that’s how you lose focus on who you are. We know that we’re playing talented teams and we know the caliber of the different teams that we’re playing. Any week if you take it off, you’re going to lose,” said Charlton.

Looking for an upset over the Dukes and their first win in the CAA.

