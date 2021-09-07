Advertisement

UMaine Farmington students and staff find growing success in Campus and Community Garden

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A community of staff and students at UMaine Farmington are putting the farming back in their name.

Last summer, they started the Campus and Community Garden.

With just one professor and two work study students, the garden sprouted from its humble beginnings.

Now they have a few large garden beds, a greenhouse, and multiple classes that focus around the garden and agriculture.

They grow lots of different types of flowers and greenery but most importantly, food.

Last year they grew more than 100 pounds of food and knew exactly what to do with it.

“It all went to various food banks,” Director of UMF Campus and Community Garden Gretchen Legler said. “There’s St. Joe’s Church up the street that has a food pantry. There’s Old South Church over there that serves regular lunches and dinners. There’s Care and Share Food Closet in Fairbanks, and there’s also a food pantry in Wilton. So our students harvested this produce, and they delivered it to all these different food banks.”

The school is looking to continue expanding the garden across campus in the future.

