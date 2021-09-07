Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drier weather returns for our Tuesday as high pressure builds into the area. Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wednesday looks good too with skies starting mostly sunny during the morning then turning partly sunny during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. A cold front is forecast to move into the state later Wednesday night and slowly pass through the state during the day Thursday. This will bring us numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Thursday. Moisture moving into the region will result in the potential of heavy rain at times Thursday especially if any thunderstorms develop. There is some uncertainty with how quickly the cold front exits the area. Some of the data keeps the front in the area Friday which means more showers likely Friday while some of the data pushes the front quickly out of the area, allowing us to dry out Friday so for now, I’m going to keep the chance of showers lingering into Friday at least for the morning hours. We’ll keep an eye on it and update the details as we get a bit closer. The good news is that the unsettled weather will move out in time for us to see some great weather as we head into the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 67°-74°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

