Severe storms strike Glenburn

More than 1,000 local residents lost power.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Severe thunderstorms made their way through the area Monday, including significant damage in Glenburn.

Several trees were blown over, including one that landed on a woman’s car as she was driving it along Pushaw Road.

Police and fire crews worked to free the woman from her car.

Police say the woman is OK, but was perhaps one second away from a more dangerous situation.

Falling trees also took down power lines, including one that police say caught fire in Glenburn.

Versant Power reported more than 1,200 outages.

Police urge drivers to use caution in impacted areas.

