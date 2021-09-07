Referendum would create hurdle to consumer-owned utility

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Opponents of a proposal to replace the state’s privately owned electric companies with a consumer-owned utility have crafted a referendum that could create a new hurdle.

The referendum proposal filed with the secretary of state’s office on Tuesday would require voter approval for any quasi-government entity, including a consumer-owned utility, to take on $1 billion or more in debt.

Critics of Central Maine Power and Versant Power want to issue bonds to buy them out and create a consumer-owned utility.

Both proposals are pending with the secretary of state’s office. Upon approval, supporters can begin collecting signatures.

