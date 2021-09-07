Advertisement

Police appreciation BBQ to be held for Holden law enforcement

Holden Police Department
Holden Police Department(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A group of people in Holden are showing the police department their appreciation.

They will be holding a police appreciation BBQ on Sept. 17.

Elected officials and members of the law enforcement team in Holden are invited to attend.

The folks hosting the event say the police do a lot to keep everyone safe, especially in the summer months.

”And we really appreciate that. We appreciate the friendship, and we appreciate the fact that they’re out there trying to protect us,” said one Holden resident.

“This has got virtually nothing to do with Chief Greeley. This is the work of the officers that work here, the positive vibes we get, the support, the good work that they’re doing with over 300 arrests just this year in the town of Holden. That is my excellent crew,” said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

While the BBQ is a private event, Greeley says if anyone drives by, he’d love for you to stop and say hello.

