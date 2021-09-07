Advertisement

Panel that’s redrawing congressional districts meets Friday

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The commission that’s tasked with redrawing Maine’s congressional and legislative districts will hold a public meeting on Friday.

Republicans and Democrats have been working for several weeks on their own proposals for redrawing the lines, and Maine Public reports that their proposals could be revealed at the meeting.

Both congressional districts must be roughly equal in population, and efforts are focusing on Kennebec County where some towns reside in the 1st Congressional District while others reside in the 2nd District.

All told, more than 23,000 voters have to be moved from the 1st to the 2nd District.

