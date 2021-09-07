Advertisement

New skate park opens in Bangor

By Angela Luna
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After 10 years of planning and fundraising, a new skate park has opened in Bangor.

Last Wednesday, American Ramp Company completed the work on the long awaited skate park at Hayford Park.

“It was a long time coming, but now we have a 7,000 square foot skate park,” said Andrew Lohman

The park is made up of concrete, complete with ramps, bars for grinding, and a quarter pipe perfect for tricks.

“We’ve been using stuff that’s been really old for a really long time, and communities like Augusta and Lewiston, Portland, all over the past 15 years have had full concrete skate parks, and it’s really what Bangor has needed. Now that we have it, we have one of the best ones in the state today,” Lohman said.

Members of the community, including skateboarders and the city, came together to make the park come to life. The city originally committed to $125,000 for funding while a fundraising committee raised an additional $45,000 for the project before the city added an additional $50,000 to complete the three phases of the project.

The skateboarding community is grateful to have a permanent park to replace the old park on Union Street, known as ‘the slab,’ which only had wooden ramps.

“Just nothing more than a huge thank you and having open hearts and also the willingness to accept skating and pushing it to the next level and making it more of a community thing,” said Brett Smith, UMaine student.

Final site landscaping is still in the works, but the park is ready for skateboarders.

A formal opening ceremony will take place later this month.

