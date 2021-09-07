Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren

His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a crash in Warren that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Jason Fogg,31, of Warren, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The newspaper reports his car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.

The vehicle ended up going into the air and spinning. Fogg was ejected from the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
Showers and thunderstorms will move into the state during the mid-afternoon and evening hours....
Warm & Humid Today, Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon
Emerald ash borer emergency declared in new area in Maine

Latest News

EMLC and Food and Medicine celebrated the holiday dear to local unions.
Local union leaders celebrate Labor Day
More than 1,000 local residents lost power.
Severe storms strike Glenburn
UMaine Farminton students donating food after Campus and Community Garden's success
UMaine Farmington students and staff find growing success in Campus and Community Garden
New Fresh Start Sober Living Home opening on Catell Street in Bangor in late September
Fresh Start Sober Living opening 8th house in Bangor area