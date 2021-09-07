Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a crash in Warren that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Jason Fogg,31, of Warren, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The newspaper reports his car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.

The vehicle ended up going into the air and spinning. Fogg was ejected from the vehicle.

